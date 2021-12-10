Irrigation dept asked to address delay in rehabilitation of Paran Doro project

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro directed the irrigation department officers to address the delays in rehabilitation of Paran Doro project and the problems arising out of the LBOD project.

The minister made these remarks while visiting Mirpurkhas, Badin and Tando Allahyar to inspect the overall irrigation water situation and the condition of Mirpurkhas main drain, Paran Doro, Hakro Doro and LBOD. He was accompanied by PPP MPAs Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Mir Tariq Talpur.

Jam Khan Shoro said the rehabilitation of Paran Doro is a critical project for Mirpurkhas and Badin districts to drain away water during heavy rainfall. However, due to the bad planning and poor construction of LBOD project, cracks are appearing in Paran Doro and Hakro Doro, which is threatening the entire projects, he added.

He directed the irrigation department officers to address the delays in rehabilitation of Paran Doro project and the problems arising out of the LBOD project. The Sindh government is spending billions of rupees to address these problems, the minister added. He criticised the federal government for causing water shortage in Sindh to destroy Sindh’s agriculture with the willing help of IRSA. He said the tail-end areas of Sindh are becoming barren due to water scarcity, while Thatta and Badin are in double jeopardy because of sea intrusion as well, which has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of fertile land. Earlier, the officers of irrigation department briefed him on main drain of Mirpurkhas, Paran Daro and LBOD.