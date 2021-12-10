Armed forces rendered great sacrifices for country: Sh Rashid

DI KHAN: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Wednesday paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by officers and Jawans of Pakistan armed forces for the protection of motherland.
During his visit to FC KP South headquarters here, he said, “I salute the unmatched and great sacrifices of Pak Armed Forces for the sake of our country.” Upon his arrival, the interior minister was welcomed by Inspector General FC KP South Maj Gen Munir, while a smart contingent of FC Jawans presented guard of honour. Later, he was briefed in detail about the operation preparations of FC KP South and border security and management system. The minister visited the new building of FC headquarters in Chekan and inaugurated FC Degree College and a mosque.
