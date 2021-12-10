No traces of poison found in Noshin Kazmi’s body

SUKKUR: The chemical examination report of Dr. Noshin Kazmi has not found any traces of poison, Dr. Ferozuddin Dharejo, Chemical Examiner, Chemical Lab, Sukkur, has revealed in his report. Dr. Noshin Kazmi was a fourth year student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana. Kazmi was found hanging in her hostel room prompting suspicions of foul play.
A suicide note recovered from the room, matched the handwriting of the deceased, a recent forensic analysis of the handwriting confirmed. The chemical examination of the deceased student could not establish the presence of any toxic substance as the cause of death. However, a relaxant drug was detected in the viscera. SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi said that forensic report of the mobile phone of deceased medical student, four USBs, clothes and the rope used for hanging was awaited for further conclusive evidence.
