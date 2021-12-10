KP ACE recovers Rs3.1 bn in 2021: official

PESHAWAR: A total of Rs3.1 billion were recovered in terms of cash and assets from the accused arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a campaign during the current year, an official said on Thursday.
“As many as 1788 complaints were disposed of during the year, 835 Inquiries were finalised, 39 cases were registered and 66 accused were arrested by the ACE in 2021,” said Director ACE Usman Zaman. He was flanked by assistant director Haroon Badshah and other officials.
According to the official, a total of Rs65.4 million were recovered in cash, Rs28.75 million in terms of land, Rs17.56 million as rectification of work and Rs3.085 billion as relief to actual owner, which in total makes Rs3.196 billion.
PAKPATTAN: A youth was shot dead at Chak 51/SP on Thursday. Accused Amir Hamza and Saeed allegedly shot Abu Talha dead...
KARACHI: Coordinated by the International Road Federation and supported by Total Energies Foundation, Indus Motor ...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the power tariff increase by the government, saying that...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden warned Thursday that the United States was preparing “additional measures” against...
ISLAMABAD: Former Director General Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai said Thursday Pakistan would...
LAHORE: The government is set to establish a Special Technology Zone to start manufacturing of vaccines after...