KP ACE recovers Rs3.1 bn in 2021: official

PESHAWAR: A total of Rs3.1 billion were recovered in terms of cash and assets from the accused arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a campaign during the current year, an official said on Thursday.

“As many as 1788 complaints were disposed of during the year, 835 Inquiries were finalised, 39 cases were registered and 66 accused were arrested by the ACE in 2021,” said Director ACE Usman Zaman. He was flanked by assistant director Haroon Badshah and other officials.

According to the official, a total of Rs65.4 million were recovered in cash, Rs28.75 million in terms of land, Rs17.56 million as rectification of work and Rs3.085 billion as relief to actual owner, which in total makes Rs3.196 billion.