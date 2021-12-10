‘Punjab launching state-of-the-art medical projects’

OKARA: Sahiwal Division Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi has said that the Punjab government is launching various state-of-the-art medical projects to provide excellent facilities to citizens.

The commissioner said this while visiting the Trauma Centre site at the DHQ Hospital here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz was also present. District Health Officer Dr Sajjad Gilani apprised the commissioner of estimate of expenditures after complete provision of facilities at the Trauma Centre. The commissioner said that the establishment of the Trauma Centre at the DHQ Hospital would become a source of provision of best health facilities to the people.