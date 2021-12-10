‘Hungarian govt offers 50 million Euro aid to Wasa’

LAHORE: The Hungarian government has offered Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) an aid of 50 million Euros and soft loan of 82 million Euros to improve water and drainage system of the provincial capital.

This was revealed by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz here Thursday in a meeting. Wasa MD called the meeting to brief his team about the achievements of Budapest International Conference, which he attended recently.

Syed Zahid Aziz said the offer of Hungarian government would help in improving the water supply and drainage system in City, which would also improve the water quality. Wasa Lahore will improve the service quality through its partnership with Budapest Water Works, he said adding Wasa would set up an Emergency Response Unit to deal with any future emergency situation.

Wasa MD announced that SCADA system would be installed at all tube-wells in City for best monitoring. The Agency will also set up a small scale treatment plant along the canals adjacent to Lahore parks, the water of which will be supplied to the parks and for this, treatment plants will be set up in Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park as a pilot project.

The Burki Road Sewerage Drainage and Treatment Plant project will also be completed with the assistance of the Government of Hungary, he announced and said that with the participation of Budapest Water Works, Wasa Lahore officers would have access to international level training opportunities. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Ijaz.