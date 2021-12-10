‘PTI govt falling apart due to corruption, price-hike’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was crumbling due to rampant corruption, bad governance and skyrocketing price-hike.

He was speaking at a public meeting to campaign for the party nominated candidate Sikandar Masood Abbas Khattak for tehsil mayorship in Akora Khattak. Sikandar Masood Abbas Khattak, Zar Ali Khan and Abbas Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Iftikhar said the establishment and the PTI government were not on the same page, as decisions from higher courts, Election Commission of Pakistan and others were not coming in favour of the latter.

He said that the establishment was busy searching for the substitute of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he totally failed to deliver and steer the country out of prevailing crises. The nationalist leader said circular debt had jumped to a record level and the economy plunged owing to the flawed policies of the government.

He said that depreciation of rupee against the dollar had multiplied miseries of thepoor and business community. Mian Iftikhar said that the PTI government and their ‘selectors’ were equally responsible for the sorry state of affairs of the country.

He said that the poor and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to skyrocketing price-hike of essential commodities, petroleum products, electricity, gas and medicines and joblessness. “Hike in prices of food items and inflation are the country’s real issues but the incapable rulers cannot tackle them properly, '' he added.

He said that the government had taken huge international loans from the international financial organizations but it had no policy to bring the country out of the economic crisis. He said the government had only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless.

He said the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and the coronavirus pandemic to hide its failure to pull the country out of the economic meltdown. The PTI government presented a glaring example of failures, he maintained. All mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, he said, were part of the government.