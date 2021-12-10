SCBA delegation visits Sri Lankan HC to condole death of Priyantha

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association visited the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama at the Sri Lankan High Commission to condole the death of Priyantha Kumara. The delegation was led by Senator and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar.

On behalf of the legal community of Pakistan, Senator Ali Zafar offered condolences on the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Sri Lankan people in the midst of this horrific tragedy, said a press release.Senator Zafar said the Pakistani people as well as the entire legal fraternity are deeply saddened and horrified and expressed solidarity with the Sri Lankan people and the family of deceased and strongly condemned the killing of Priyantha at the hands of an ill-motivated mob.

Senator Zafar also reiterated the unequivocal message of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there will be a zero tolerance policy for such incidents in Pakistan. He said he has been contacted by the president of the Sri Lankan Bar and they agreed that there will be a contact person from the SCBAP, who will monitor the prosecution and keep the victim’s family as well as the Sri Lankan Bar informed about the prosecution.

He assured that the culprits will be punished and no one will go scot-free. Barrister Zafar also said he will be speaking to the victim’s family on their request later today. He hoped that the brotherly relations between the two great countries will continue. Senator Zafar said what happened was against all teachings of Islam and contrary to the culture of the country.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner thanked the delegation and said the two countries had strong and close relationship since their independence and their leaderships were always in close contact to help each other.

He said the reaction of the business community of Sialkot, people of Pakistan and the legal community and the statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have been welcomed in Sri Lanka and the people there are satisfied with the actions taken by the Pakistan government.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner also assured the delegation that they too believed that this was a horrific incident, which was not the mindset of the people of Pakistan at all. Senator Zafar was also accompanied by members of the SCBAP Journalists Association.

While introducing members of Journalists Association to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Senator Zafar said the media will also ensure that this matter is kept alive in the minds of people and continue to highlight it in the public, so that this heinous crime is not forgotten and justice is served.