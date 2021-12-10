SCCI urges KP govt to announce relief package for Covid-hit traders

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Thursday urged the provincial government to announce a comprehensive fiscal relief package for traders, who had been badly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

He made this demand while chairing a meeting of traders at the Chamber House here. The SCCI chief said the business community was the economic backbone of the country, which should be facilitated on priority basis.

He credited the SCCI for taking up business community’s problems with authorities concerned, being the second prime chamber of the country. Hasnain Khurshid expressed serious concern over alleged harassment of traders by officers of the Environment Protection Agency on the pretext of floating relevant rules.

“The business community is not against the rules, but the harassment is not acceptable, which should be stopped,” he added. The chamber president urged the EPA to formulate a policy for addressing the environmental issues by taking chamber and relevant stakeholders on board.