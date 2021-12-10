Ending political interference is law enforcement agencies top priority: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that it is the top priority of the government to end political interference in law enforcement agencies .
In a statement issued here in connection with the World Anti-Corruption Day, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waged a 22-year struggle for corruption-free Pakistan. “Corruption Day needs to be celebrated every day in Pakistan as PML-N and PPP corruption cannot be eliminated in a day,” he said. Gill said the people fully supported the PM in the corruption free Pakistan struggle, adding that the powerful were held accountable before the law for the first time in the country’s history.
