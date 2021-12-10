 
Friday December 10, 2021
National

Egyptian business tycoon meets PM

By Our Correspondent
December 10, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Leading Egyptian businessman Naquib Onsi Sawiris met Prime Minister here on Thursday and expressed confidence in the government's business-friendly policies. He termed the current situation as the most conducive for investment in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the vast opportunities for investment in the tourism sector in Pakistan and the mega project of Tourism City.