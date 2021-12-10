NCOC Covid-19 update: 10 die, 350 test positive

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Thursday recorded 9,829 of active Covid-19 cases with 350 more people testing positive for the deadly virus, while 10 people died of the pandemic during the 24 hours period.

All the 10 corona patients died in the hospital, while no patient was on the ventilator among them, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which was followed by Punjab. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Peshawar 19 percent, Sargodha 10 percent, Islamabad 10 percent and Lahore nine percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than the ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of the Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities, including Multan 24 percent, Bannu 15 percent, Sargodha 15 percent and Islamabad 13 percent.

Around 87 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no corona patient was on the ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK. Some 46,697 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 10,942 in Sindh, 18,091 in Punjab, 11,025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,508 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 583 in Balochistan, 285 in GB, and 263 in AJK.

Around 1,249,421 people have recovered from the disease so far, making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,288,053 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid patients so far, including 34,595 in AJK, 33,519 in Balochistan, 10,422 in GB, 10,8022 in ICT, 180,514 in KP, 443,682 in Punjab and 477,299 in Sindh.

About 28,803 deaths were recorded since the eruption of the contagious disease, while around 7,630 perished in Sindh, 13,046 in Punjab so far, with two deaths in past 24 hours. Around 5,874 died in KP; six of them died in hospital in last 24 hours, while 962 died in ICT with one death in 24 hours, 362 died in Balochistan, 186 in GB, 743 in AJK with one breathing last in 24 hours.

A total of 22,385,347 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with the Covid facilities. Some 809 corona patients were admitted to the hospitals across the country.