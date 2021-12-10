NAB clarifies its DG’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: Clarifiing a news item regarding appointment of Mr Jamil Ahmad appointed as DG in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the bureau said that it was set up under National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (No.XVIII of 1999).

The NAB stated that Section 28(a) of the said ordinance empowers the Chairman NAB to appoint such officers and staff as he may consider necessary for the efficient performance of [the functions of the NAB] and exercise of powers under this ordinance. As per section 28(c) of the ordinance, the Chairman NAB may determine salary, allowances and other terms and conditions of services of the officers and members of staff [of the NAB] with the approval of the [Chief Executive] now president.

The NAB said that as per Section 3.03 of NAB Employees TCS-2002, the Chairman NAB is the Competent Authority for making appointments to various posts in BPS-19 and above. Section 3.33(1&2) provides that appointment on contract in a post in the NAB, may be made when it is not possible to fill a post in the prescribed manner and it is necessary to do so in the interest of the NAB. Such appointments are made on specific terms and conditions, which are acceptable to the person who is being appointed. For this purpose, the terms and conditions of contract may be regulated under the Government orders and instructions, as amended from time to time.

In order to regulate contract appointments in Autonomous / Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, Public Section Companies etc, owned and managed by the Federal Government, the then Chief Executive laid down the policy guidelines dated 06-05-2000. The relevant clause is as under: -

In the case of contract appointment / re-employment of retired civil servants, retired armed forces officers and retired judges of superior courts, the condition of open advertisement shall not be applicable, provided that such appointments shall be made by or with the prior approval of the prescribed authorities in the Federal Government.

At the time of considering appointment of Mr Jamil, 75% posts of Director General (BPS-21) were lying vacant in NAB; hence, the Bureau was facing acute shortage of officers at supervisory level. Jamil Ahmad was a retired BS-22 civil servant who possessed diversified vast experience of serving in different Public Sector departments and remained at various key positions.

Therefore, the NAB added, keeping in view the need of the Bureau and diversified experience of the said civil Servant, the Chairman NAB forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister through M/o Law and Justice for appointment of Mr. Jamil Ahmad against the post of Director General (BPS-21) on contract basis for one year. The same was referred to the Establishment Division for its views. Accordingly; the Establishment Division examined the case in the light of relevant rules and after having satisfied, endorsed / declared the proposal of NAB as lawful.

However, it was advised that terms and conditions of his appointments may be settled in consultation with the Finance Division. Upon approval of the Summary by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman NAB appointed Mr.Jamil Ahmad as Director General (BPS-21) on contract basis for one year. For his terms and conditions of service, the case has been taken up with the Finance Division as advised by the Establishment Division.

The contract appointment of Mr. Jamil has been made in accordance with Rules applicable in NAB and no violation of Rules/Guidelines of Federal Government has been made as his case was routed through M/O Law and Justice, which was examined and endorsed by Establishment Division and finally approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the NAB concluded.

Ansar Abbasi adds: The NAB needs to re-collect what it’s chairman has written in the summary for the Prime Minister. The chairman had sought relaxation of the rules to get Jamil Ahmad appointed as NAB’s DG. The relevant para of the NAB chairman’s summary reads as: “His (Jamil Ahmad) contract appointment for one year in NAB will, however, require relaxation of the condition of open advertisement in terms of para 1(iv) of Establishment Division’s O.M. dated 06-05-2000 …… Approval of the prime minister is, therefore, solicited for waiver of condition of open advertisement for appointment of Mr Jamil Ahmad, a retired BS-22 civil servants as Director General in NAB on contract basis for one year, subject to all legal exceptions.” The News stands by its story, which also contained the version of its spokesman.