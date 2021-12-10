Stocks shed gains on big rate hike scares

Stocks stumbled on Thursday as investors hedged their bets expecting an aggressively hawkish monetary policy, feared to scupper economic growth, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index fell 328.03 points or 0.75 percent to 43,518.84 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX), testing a high of 43,997.73 points and a low of 43,273.76 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said for the market Thursday was no different from the rest of the week.

“It was directionless with low volumes and catching panic quickly,” he said.

“Investors are looking at the upcoming monetary policy. If the rate is increased by 100 to 125 basis points, the market will come under control and would go upward.

If the discount rate is increased to 11 percent, it would further be increased to 13 percent in the next monetary policy. The banks will also increase KIBOR by 2 percent for their service.”

The listed companies who work on debt services, would come under pressure and their shares would be affected, he said. Besides, Moti said, rupee instability was also affecting the sentiment, while Dollar stability was not providing any relief to the market. According to Moti, all such factors affected the investor sentiment.

KSE-30 Shares Index also decreased 92.25 points or 0.54 percent to 16,957.22 points.

Volumes shrank 33 million to 200.49 million from 233.17 million, while traded value increased to Rs8.75 billion from Rs7.00 billion. Market capital dropped to Rs7.459 trillion from Rs7.504 trillion. Out of 332 actives in the session, 72 rose, 237 fell, while 23 made no move.

Topline Securities in a note said equities started the day on a positive note initially but succumbed to selling pressure after making an intra-day high at 43,997 points level (up 150 points or 0.34 percent) in the early trading hours.

Reports of Omicron (new Covid-19 variant) cases emerging in the country sent the sentiment reeling on fears of another possible cycle of smart lockdowns in the affected areas, the brokerage said.

Cements, banks, and the technology sector witnessed profit-taking, where LUCK, HBL, MEBL, DGKC, CHCC, and AVN, cumulatively lost 158 points, while OGDC and PPL added 74 points as investors were expecting a onetime heavy dividend from the two.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Sapphire Textile, which rose Rs67 to Rs992/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that jumped Rs50 to Rs5,300/share.

Colgate Palmolive posted worst losses of the day falling Rs20 to Rs2,430/share, followed by Hinopak Motor that slid Rs19.49 to Rs320.51/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower on investor concerns over rupee instability and reports over massive surge in NSS (National Savings Schemes) rates.

Surging industrial power tariff, an expectation of higher CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation in December 2021 over falling rupee deepened the bearish trend, Mehanti said.

TRG Pakistan Ltd led volumes with 25.72 million shares, while Telecard Limited with 13.27 million shares was the second highest traded stock.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Pakistan Petroleum, WorldCall Telecom, Byco Petroleum, Oil and Gas Development Company, G3 Technologies, Azgard Nine, and Unity Foods Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 79.07 million shares from 71.12 million on Wednesday.