Rupee weakens further

KARACHI: The rupee hit a fresh record low of 177.61 to the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

The local unit had closed at 177.43 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee, on Thursday, surpassed Wednesday's record low level hit due to persistent high demand for the US currency from importers and sluggish inflows.

The rupee continued to face depreciatory pressure because of concerns about trade and current account deficits and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Saudi Arabia, at the weekend, deposited $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank’s account under its economic support package.

These inflows have boosted the country’s foreign currency reserves to $25 billion and those of the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves increased to $19 billion.

Though, these reserves would reflect on the forex reserves’ data to be issued this week.

However, this funding failed to provide support to the local unit so far. Analysts expect the rupee to remain under pressure and trade between 180-185 to the dollar by the end of this fiscal year.