Forex reserves jump to $25.15 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $25.150 billion in the week ended December 3 from $22.498 billion, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received a deposit of $3 billion from Saudi Fund for Development.

“After accounting for external debt and other official payments, State Bank of Pakistan reserves increased by $2.648 billion to $18.658 billion,” it said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks slightly rose to $9.492 billion from $6.488 billion.