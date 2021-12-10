No duty, taxes on crude oil import

KARACHI: Pakistan Oil Refinery Policy 2021 seeks withdrawal of previously proposed 10-year tax holiday for existing refineries, while it also proposes zero taxes/duties on import of crude oil, The News has learnt.

According to final draft of the policy, the new policy also seeks extension, up to December 31, 2022, for availing tax holiday under clause 126B of Finance Act 2021-22, to obtain government approval for setting up new deep conversion refineries from existing deadline of December 31, 2021.

The new policy also says there shall be no duties and sales tax on import of crude oil, being the main raw material of refineries, from July 1, 2022.

It also proposes that incremental revenue from tariff protection, meant for sustainability of the refining sector, will contribute up to 30 percent of the project cost (reduced from previously proposed 40 percent) and refineries will add debt/equity (minimum 70 percent) for remaining cost of the project at their own balance sheets.

The policy also seeks refinement of Special Reserve account mechanism to ensure upgradation/modernisation with no withdrawal of funds from Special Reserve account till award of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts.

The new policy also suggests Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to monitor project progress to ensure the proceeds are used only for upgradation and refineries provided bank guarantee worth Rs500 million till the start of commercial operations.

There will be no dividend payment and adjustment of losses permissible from Special Reserve Account, reads the policy draft.

Under the current state of affairs, the policy proposed upgrade of existing five refineries and attract investment for one new refinery with the capacity of 300,000 barrels/day.

As the refinery business has become massively capital intensive ($10 billion required to set up new refinery), upgradation of existing refineries (up to 80 percent deep conversion) to achieve the target of Euro-V specification fuel by 2026 through redefined tariff protection regime seems the most viable and affordable option, according to new policy.

In view of the above, the draft Refining Policy, 2021 aims at ensuring sustainability and upgradation of existing refineries.

The required tariff protection has already been incorporated in the Finance Act, 2021-22 and adjusted in consumer pricing thereby raising revenue for the government.

It shall be comprehensive ensured the proceeds coming from tariff protection are utilised for upgradation through ring-fenced arrangements, says the policy draft.

From time to time, the policy indicates, the government has been providing reasonable support to its local industry against the dumping of imported products at cheaper prices through adjustment in regulatory/custom duties at import level. Fertiliser, textile, Auto and other sectors are an example, it added.

“In case of refining sector, owing to its heavily capital-intensive structure, the returns on equity have mostly remained in the negative territory,” it said.

The impression of granting upfront incentive to refineries before their COD (commercial operation date) was not correct as these are brownfield projects (already operational) and the incremental flows from tariff protection would be blended with new capital raised by refineries on their own balance sheets, the policy draft said.

As per the policy, major international players in petroleum and petrochemical, through adoption of latest technologies and under economies of scale have been posing existential threat to existing refineries in Pakistan.

The gross refining margins have squeezed to historically low-levels thereby putting the long-term viability of existing refineries at stake in terms of existing tariff protection, which is inadequate to ensure further capital injection.

The draft policy was on the agenda of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), which was to meet on Thursday, but its meeting was postponed.