MoU signed

LAHORE: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme (SSP) has launched a special initiative to assist 15,000 local individuals, including the Pakistanis returning from foreign countries to gain socio-economic settling. According to a press release, under the initiative “Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan”, these 15,000 individuals will include 6,500 returnees from Germany, Europe and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries through various support measures.
LAHORE: Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society is going to hold an awareness seminar on ‘How To Prevent Children...
LAHORE: Higher Education Department Punjab has issued show-cause notices to 190 male lecturers of different public...
LAHORE: A delegation of religious leaders including Dr Hafiz Abdul Rehman Madni, Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Dr...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated his appeal to the Muslim countries and world organisations...
LAHORE: UNDP Pakistan hosted the third webinar of its Pakistan Inequality Debate series to discuss the findings of the...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau organised a ceremony chaired by Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir...