MoU signed

LAHORE: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme (SSP) has launched a special initiative to assist 15,000 local individuals, including the Pakistanis returning from foreign countries to gain socio-economic settling. According to a press release, under the initiative “Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan”, these 15,000 individuals will include 6,500 returnees from Germany, Europe and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries through various support measures.