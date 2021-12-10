 
close
Friday December 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

MKRMS seminar today

December 10, 2021

LAHORE: Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) is going to hold an awareness seminar on ‘How To Prevent Children from Burns’ in collaboration with Paediatric Surgery and Burn Department King Edward Medical University, Friends of Mayo Hospital, Shez Associates and Mehmood Pharmacy here Friday (today). The seminar will be chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.