Notices to 190 lecturers over absence

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued show-cause notices to 190 male lecturers of different public colleges from across the province on account of prolonged absence from duty. A notification has been issued in this regard, according to which, many of these lecturers were found absent from duties as long as since 2013. These show-cause notices have been issued under Section 7 (b) of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.
