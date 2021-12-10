Youth urged to unite against corruption

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a ceremony chaired by Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday.

Secretary Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, DPI Colleges Dr Ashiq Hussain, renowned singers Abrar-ul-Haq, Arif Lohar, cricketer M Yousuf, tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq and a large number of senior govt officials, bankers, university vice chancellors also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the function, the participants appreciated the efforts of the NAB against corruption and urged the youth to unite against corruption. During the ceremony, the NAB informed the participants that it has recovered Rs 3637 million in plea bargain whereas Rs 20176 recovered in direct recovery. The NAB Lahore received 10243 complaints till Dec 9, 2021 while during the investigation of various cases, NAB Lahore carried out arrest of 41 accused. During this period (Jan 2021 to Dec 9, 2021) the rate of conviction of NAB Lahore accused has been 74%. References worth Rs 6135 million were filed in the accountability courts by NAB Lahore.

Health workshop: A three-day training workshop on "One Health Promotion and Event Based Surveillance System" started here Thursday.

The workshop was being organized by Pak One Health Alliance (POHA) Islamabad and University of Health Sciences (UHS) in close collaboration with national and international partners, including Ending Pandemics USA, Ministry of National Health Services & Coordination, Islamabad, Policy and Strategic Planning Unit, Department of Health Punjab, National Agriculture Research Centre Islamabad, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore. The workshop aimed at orientation and capacity building of multiple One Health stakeholders e.g. Health, Livestock, Environment and Food, in areas of One Health implementation, pandemic preparedness and Event Based Surveillance.