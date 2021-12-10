Overcharging complaints: Action against parking stands contractors ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Major ® Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of the complaints of overcharging by the parking stands contractors in Gujranwala and directed the divisional commissioner to ensure effective action on the FIRs registered against the contractors involved in extorting extra money from the people while ensuring cancellation of contracts. The ombudsman office directed commissioner to submit a report in this regard within 30 days. The Ombudsman directed the City Police Officer Gujranwala that the cases registered against the contractors should be investigated on merit. The orders were issued in response to an application of Afzaal Aziz who complained that the parking stands contractors were involved in overcharging.

Meanwhile, acting on the orders of the Ombudsman, Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore paid pending dues worth Rs4,118,681 to contractor Ismail Bhatti. Similarly, district accounts offices of different districts paid the pension dues of Rs488,404 to Muhammad Doraiz.

Moreover, a joint team of Municipal Committee Lalamusa and Livestock Department Gujrat has been formed besides setting up a centre to take action against stray dogs after notice by the ombudsman office on the news of the presence of stray dogs in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat. On another notice taken in the public interest, the ombudsman office was informed that a sanitary worker Sharifan Bibi, who acted as lady doctor in DHQ hospital, Khanewal, had been terminated. Similarly, in response to a news about fake doctors playing with people's lives, the ombudsman office was informed that the clinic was sealed and the case referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for action.

IG: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that corruption is a social scourge and corrupt officials and officers have no place in police department; he expressed these views in his message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday. Rao Sardar said that the aim of World Anti-Corruption Day is to keep people aware of dangerous effects of corruption in society. He directed RPOs and DPOs to expedite monitoring and inspection process in their offices, police stations and police offices and wherever abuse of power, corruption or any other kind of malpractice is seen then strict action should be taken against the responsible. IG Punjab requested the citizens to immediately report to 1787 IGP Complaint Centre if they see any police officer involved in corruption. He said that the name of informant will remain clandestine and action and inquiry will be conducted against said officer or official.

Promoted: The process of promotion of officers and personnel at all levels is underway in all formations of Police Department in accordance with merit and seniority on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan. According to details, for the first time in the history of Punjab Highway Patrol, ASIs were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector with the special efforts of Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif and DIG Riaz Nazir Gara. On the recommendations of PHP's Departmental Promotion Board meeting, 85 ASIs have been promoted as Sub-Inspectors. The Promotion Board was headed by Additional IG Shahid Hanif while other members included DIG Riaz Nazir Gara, SP Headquarters Imran Karamat Bukhari and SP Lahore Region Hamad Raza Qureshi.

