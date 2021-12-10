CS orders action against hoarders of fertilizers

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to take action against the hoarders of fertilizers under the Anti-Hoarding Act.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting to review the prices and availability of fertilizers in the province, at the Civil Secretariat. The administrative secretaries of departments of food and agriculture and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The chief secretary asked the officers to register cases against the hoarders and sell the confiscated stock in the market at the fixed price. He clarified that only declared stock would be allowed in the warehouses. He mentioned that lists of registered fertilizer dealers had been provided to the deputy commissioners, adding that the monitoring of fertilizer delivery and stocks should be continued on the online portal. The chief secretary said that due to effective government measures, the prices of fertilizers had come down; however, the special branch had reported the sale of fertilizers at exorbitant rates at some places. He said that the administrative measures should not affect the supply chain in any way. The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting about the prices and availability of fertilizers through the video link. The meeting was informed that there was no issue of the availability of fertilizers in any district. The officials have seized around 50,000 bags of fertilizers that were being illegally shifted out of the province from Dera Ghazi Khan. Around 132 ghost fertilizer dealers have been detected in Bahawalpur while a list has been submitted to authorities to blacklist 19 dealers in Sargodha.

Museum: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the authorities of Lahore Museum to immediately prepare a PC-1 for reconstruction and repair of the museum building. He issued this directive while visiting the museum on Thursday. The chief secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza visited galleries of the museum and inspected the roofs and walls affected by rainwater.

He said that due to roofs leaking, antiques and valuable objects were likely to be damaged. He directed that the repair work of roofs be started on priority basis. He said that historical and cultural heritage was a national asset and its protection was the collective responsibility of all. He said that all possible resources would be provided for the upgradation of the museum.