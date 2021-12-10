Chrysanthemum Show opens

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar formally inaugurated PHA's annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Jillani Park here on Thursday.

PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, other officers and a large number of citizens attended the inauguration ceremony. The minister also visited the exhibition.

He also saw different models including Miyawaki Forest, Bhagi, wall clock and national flag made of flowers, decorated camel sculpture and traditional handicrafts and appreciated the hard work of PHA officers. Speaking to media on the occasion, Malik Asad said that flowers were a message of love and peace.