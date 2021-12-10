Man sets wife on fire

LAHORE: A man set his wife on fire in Gujjarpura on Thursday. The victim Naiza Bibi was married to one Miraj Din who would often torture and abuse her on minor issues. “On Wednesday, I was washing clothes of my children when Miraj started quarreling with me”, the victim told in her statement before police. She said that he was so annoyed that he sprinkled petrol at her and set on fire. The victim received burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

Accident: A father and son died in a road accident in Chung on Thursday. The victims identified as Shabbir 45, Ahsan 15 and Noor Fatima were riding a bike and going somewhere. As they reached near Thokar Niaz Beg, they collided with a speeding truck and received serious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced father and his son as brought dead.