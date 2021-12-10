Yasmin Rashid terms research vital to save children from diseases

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that research is extremely important to save our children from different diseases.

She said this while presiding over the maiden Syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences. Vice-Chancellor of University Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Syndicate members Professor Dr Sajid Maqbool, Uzma Kardar, Khadija Omar, Additional Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Finance Khawaja Naveed, Professor Tahir Masood and officials of other departments attended the meeting.

The university Registrar presented the agenda items. The syndicate meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Vice-Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq shared details of the key achievements of the university.

The meeting approved the management of the University routine affairs according to rules of the King Edward Medical University for the next three months. The meeting approved hiring on vacant positions in the university, the constitution of the hospital management committee and the Academic Council. A committee was also formed to draft regulations for the committees working.

The health minister said, “It is a matter of pride for me to join the inaugural meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences. I welcome all guests joining the first Syndicate meeting. We were able to develop this Child Health University by the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Special emphasis is being laid on research in educational institutions of the province. Its building shall be completed within the deadline. Under the school health nutrition programme, screening of over 2 million children has been done. Research is extremely important to save our children from different diseases. Children Hospital continued the treatment of children during all the four waves of corona Pandemic. University of Child Health Sciences shall conduct researches on paediatrics,” she concluded.