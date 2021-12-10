 
Friday December 10, 2021
US ends Iraq combat mission

By AFP
December 10, 2021

BAGHDAD: The US-led coalition against Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, Iraq’s national security adviser said on Thursday. The change of the mission for around 2,500 US troops stationed in the war-battered country by the end of the year was first announced in July by President Joe Biden, during a Washington visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.