Indian lawyer, detained for over three years without trial, freed on bail

Mumbai: An activist lawyer detained for more than three years without trial was freed on bail in Mumbai on Thursday, in the latest case to highlight the Indian government’s use of contentious anti-terror laws. Sudha Bharadwaj, 60, was arrested in August 2018 on accusations of inciting violence between different Indian castes and claims she had links to Maoist militants.
