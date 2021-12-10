 
close
Friday December 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

SL governor

By AFP
December 10, 2021

Colombo: A former Sri Lanka navy chief previously charged over a spate of killings during the island’s long civil war was on Thursday named a provincial governor. The investigation into Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda cast a spotlight on extrajudicial murders during the 37-year conflict, which ended in 2009.