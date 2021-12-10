US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

Washington: A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said on Thursday.

Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We’re Here," at least among his horrified parishioners.