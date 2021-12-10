 
Friday December 10, 2021
‘Record number of journalists jailed in 2021’

By AFP
December 10, 2021
New York,: The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday, with Myanmar having put a quarter of the 293 media workers behind bars. In its annual report, the CPJ listed 50 journalists imprisoned in Burma, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam and 19 in Belarus.