‘Record number of journalists jailed in 2021’

New York,: The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday, with Myanmar having put a quarter of the 293 media workers behind bars. In its annual report, the CPJ listed 50 journalists imprisoned in Burma, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam and 19 in Belarus.
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday became a father again, after his wife, Carrie, gave birth to a...
BAGHDAD: The US-led coalition against Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a...
New Delhi: Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Paris: Facebook misidentified tens of thousands of advertisements flagged under its political ads policy, according to...
Washington: Instagram’s boss aimed to appease fuming US lawmakers on Thursday with a rosy view of the photo-sharing...
PARIS: Pressure on land and water resources has increased and poses a risk to not only feeding the next generation but...