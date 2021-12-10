Boris Johnson left reeling over Christmas party scandal

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday faced a political backlash for imposing new virus restrictions and public fury about whether a Downing Street Christmas party last year broke lockdown rules.

Members of Johnson’s ruling Conservative party openly voiced opposition to his new guidance to work from home and the prospect of compulsory vaccine passports. But criticism of the measures, seen as contradictory as he stopped short of limiting social contact over Christmas, was eclipsed by mounting anger at a scandal from last year.

On Wednesday, one of his senior media advisers resigned after video footage emerged showing aides joking about a party held at his office on December 18 last year. At the time, there were limits on numbers allowed at social gatherings, including a ban on mixing between households, that forced millions to cancel their Christmas plans.

Johnson has announced an internal probe into the claims after a week of repeated denials that the party took place, and insisted he was told it did not breach the guidelines. But a steady stream of claims have emerged of other social gatherings in the run-up to Christmas last year, including of a boozy gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.

Several snap polls indicated a majority of people now think Johnson should resign, as typically friendly newspapers turned their ire on the British leader. "Do as I say... not as I Christmas do," read the front page of The Sun tabloid, calling the last two days of negative headlines "a horror show of historic proportions".

"Don’t go to work, but do go to parties," The Daily Telegraph, which Johnson previously worked for as a columnist, said, mocking the new public health advice. One columnist at the right-wing daily even asked if the saga signalled the "beginning of the end for Boris", two years after he won a landslide general election. The Politico website quoted unnamed "prominent" Conservatives that Wednesday was Johnson’s "worst day politically since becoming prime minister".