Book ‘Ye Shahrah Aam Nahin Hai’ now available in English

A book titled ‘Untold Stories of City's Streets’, written by Shah Waliullah Junaidi, has hit the book stalls.

An English translation of the book Ye Shahrah Aam Nahin Hai, the book records the history of roads of Karachi built during the previous 175 years, narrating the facts behind some interesting names of roads.

It traces history with life sketches of legends after whom these roads have been named. The book has details of important personalities who once lived along these roads. It has also documented historical buildings, making it a must-reference book for students and historians interested in the history of Karachi.

Distinguished researcher Khwaja Razi Haider, director at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Dr Jaffer Ahmed, a renowned scholar and ex-director of Karachi University’s Pakistan Study Centre, senior journalist Nadir Shah Adil and known researcher Akhtar Baloch have rendered valuable contribution and termed the book a treatise about Karachi, a city of around 30 million and covering over one hundred miles.

They have lauded the minutest details gathered and elegantly described by the writer, who himself is a senior journalist. Shah Waliullah’s earlier book was ‘North Karachi: A Tale of Fifty Years’ is also unique as it has recorded some facts not known earlier, including planning to develop North Karachi as a model residential area for employees serving the capital to be. It also narrates a historic visit of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to North Karachi in 1966 for a meeting where the foundation of PPP was discussed.