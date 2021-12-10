Governor lauds NAB’s performance in Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) performance is far better in Sindh than in any other province of the country, for which Director General NAB Karachi Najaf Quli Mirza is to be credited.

He stated this while addressing as chief guest a seminar titled ‘Corruption-free society is key to economic prosperity and development’ organised by NAB Karachi at the Governor House on Thursday. Ismail appreciated the efforts of Mirza for the betterment of the bureau, saying that he was an honest and dedicated officer.

He said they needed to get rid of the negative mindset that accused each successful businessman or trader of being corrupt or the one who had accumulated wealth through illegal means. “Those who succeeded in their financial growth due to their hard work in businesses must be considered as role models,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, NAB Karachi DG Mirza said the bureau could achieve more tremendous successes if supported by all the stakeholders in its fight against the menace of corruption. He said that December 9 was being observed across the world as International Anti-Corruption Day and NAB was commemorating an anti-corruption week by conducting the seminar.