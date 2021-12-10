Rangers given three months to vacate hostel of historical value

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the chief secretary, the home secretary, the Rangers chief and the Hyderabad commissioner to ensure that the paramilitary force vacates the Makhdoom Bilawal Hostel of historical value and its possession is given to the Noor Mohammad High School’s management within three months.

The direction came on a lawsuit of the Mashal Welfare Foundation with regard to educational reforms, allocations of funds to libraries and informal schools. A single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar observed that the Hyderabad deputy commissioner and sessions judge were directed to inspect the historical value of the Noor Mohammad High School and submit a report in terms of complete description of the property and unauthorised possession, if any.

The Hyderabad City assistant commissioner submitted an interim compliance report, along with the deputy director of the education department. They submitted that an area of 14,550 square yards, which is approximately three and a half acres, of the school land was entered in the city survey record in the name of the Muslim Education Society in 1934.

They submitted that the land was donated by Noor Mohammad Lakhair Advocate on his personal efforts while disposing of all assets, including the house. He submitted that Lakhair had established the Noor Mohammad High School, the Makhdoom Bilawal Hostel and the Muslim Degree College, and that these buildings were unique in nature, having historical value and being architectural sites as well. They submitted that the Makhdoom Bilawal Hostel was occupied by the Rangers.

The court observed that the building of the school and hostel having historical value and architectural substance prima facie require that such a valuable architectural building be preserved while keeping the educational institutions.

The court observed that the Rangers may need accommodation but such need alone cannot be the reason to occupy such buildings, but it must be the government that makes arrangements for the accommodation, if needed.

The court issued notices to the chief secretary, the home secretary, the Rangers director general and the Hyderabad commissioner with the direction that they would ensure that the hostel meant for educational purposes is vacated within three months. The court directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the possession is given to the Noor Mohammad High School’s management.

The court further ordered that the culture secretary depute a team to inspect the Noor Mohammad High School, the Muslim Degree College and the Makhdoom Bilawal Hostel within their scope of heritage, and all three buildings should be notified, if they qualify the required criteria, to be maintained and preserved on state expenses.

Regarding the upgrading of 100 higher secondary schools, the additional education secretary sought time to submit the present status, summary and approval. The court directed the school education secretary to notify the Sindh Education Policy Oversight Council and submit the notification in court. The court directed the education secretary to submit a report on compliance with the earlier directives of the court.