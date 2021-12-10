‘Sindh’s domicile no longer needed for college admissions’

The director general of colleges in Sindh, Rashid Ahmed Mahar, has said students are no longer required to submit domicile certificates at the time of admissions.

The students could start the admission process by providing their B-form or a copy of their fathers’ computerised national identity cards. However, the students would have to provide domicile certificates at the time of enrolment, he said.

“We have already instructed the principles of government colleges to facilitate the students as we are striving hard to enroll all the students who have passed their exams from the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi,” Mahar said.



Around 150 public colleges in Karachi are offering admissions for the intermediate classes, but the issue is that the success rate in the matric examination was more than 95 per cent. Therefore, the colleges have been receiving more admission applications than their total capacity.

“The directorate of colleges has decided to accommodate students with E grade at colleges where the admission rate was low. At present, around 67 colleges are offering admissions to students who have passed their exams with E grade.”

Mahar said that last year the public colleges awarded admissions to more than 80 thousand students, while this year's total number of admissions had crossed the figure of a hundred thousand.