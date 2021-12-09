PTI activists stage sit-in against police high-handedness

SUKKUR: Activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim, staged a sit-in against the police high-handedness here on Wednesday. Reports said the protesters blocked all roads heading towards the Thar Coal project.

Addressing the protesters, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said the SSP Tharparkar and his SHO were politically appointed, adding the PPP government was using the police to get the loyalties of political leaders changed.

He alleged the Sindh government was involved in corruption in the public welfare project. He warned that they would give a call for anindefinite strike if political victimisation of PTI workers was not stopped.

He said the people of Thar have now come on streets and soon they will launch protests against the Sindh government for not providing them basic amenities of life. He demanded removal of the SSP Tharparkar and SHOs of Kaloi and Depelo police stations. Arbab Anwar Jabbar, Lal Malhi and others also addressed the sit-in and demanded the release of their workers.