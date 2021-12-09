Cummins savours ‘dream start’ as England slump at Gabba

BRISBANE: Pat Cummins took five wickets in a scintillating start to his captaincy as Australia routed England for 147 on the opening day of the Ashes at the Gabba on Wednesday.

After England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, the Australian pace bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ran riot to bundle the tourists out in just 50.1 overs.

Cummins, in his first game as Test captain since taking over from Tim Paine, claimed 5-38, while Starc took 2-35 and Hazlewood 2-42 as the English batters failed to adapt to the bounce and movement of a Gabba green top.

England made a disastrous start to the series when they lost Rory Burns to the first ball of the match, Starc bowling the left-hander around his legs.

Dawid Malan, who scored six, and Root, for a duck, quickly followed as a shell-shocked England slumped to 11-3.

“It was a dream start really — it wasn’t a bad toss to lose and I thought we all bowled really well and did our jobs,” Cummins said.

“To keep them to 150 was a tremendous start. I was really proud of how consistent and composed everyone was.

“Personally, it was nice to get a couple of wickets at the end to make it a five-for — it was just a really good start.”

Cummins chimed in to remove the dangerous Ben Stokes for five and leave England struggling on 59-4 at lunch, on a hot and humid Brisbane morning.

It was only a momentary respite. In the first over after the interval Haseeb Hameed edged Cummins to Steve Smith at second slip to leave England teetering at 60-5.

Jos Buttler came out and launched a fightback with a glittering array of attacking shots to put the Australian attack on the back foot for the first time.

However, with the score on 112, Buttler — who had reached 39 — feathered a catch to debutant wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Six runs later, Ollie Pope was caught at deep fine leg for 35 to give Cameron Green his first Test wicket.

England’s flimsy challenge was all but over, despite some late hitting from Chris Woakes, who was last man out for 21 as Cummins mopped up the tail.

Score Board

England won the Toss

England 1st innings

Rory b Starc 0

Haseeb c Smith b Cummins 25

Dawid c †Carey b Hazlewood 6

Root (c) c Warner b Hazlewood 0

Stokes c Labuschagne b Cummins 5

Ollie c Hazlewood b Green 35

Buttler† c †Carey b Starc 39

Chris c Hazlewood b Cummins 21

Ollie c †Carey b Cummins 0

Mark Wood c Harris b Cummins 8

Jack not out 2

Extras: (lb 5, w 1) 6

Total: (50.1 Ov, RR: 2.93) 147

Fall: 1-0, 0.1 ov 2-11, 3.2 ov 3-11, 5.5 ov 4-29, 12.4 ov 5-60, 26.4 ov 6-112, 40.3 ov 7-118, 43.1 ov 8-122, 44.3 ov 9-144, 48.3 ov 10-147, 50.1 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-2-35-2 Josh Hazlewood 13-4-42-2 Pat Cummins 13.1-338-5 Nathan Lyon 9-2-21-0 Cameron Green 3-1-6-1

Australia Team: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey†, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood,

Test Debut: Alex Carey (AUS)

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker