Sharma named India’s ODI captain

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma will captain India in both white-ball formats, cricket selectors said on Wednesday, as they named the Test squad for this month´s South Africa tour.

Known as "The Hitman" because of his powerful hundreds and six-hitting, Sharma took over the T20 side in November after India´s dismal showing at the World Cup in Dubai and led a series sweep at home against New Zealand.

The 34-year-old replaced Virat Kohli, who stepped down as short-format skipper in September citing his "immense workload", and who has now yielded the ODI captaincy.