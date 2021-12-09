Sajid’s spell was the turning point, says Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam termed Sajid Khan’s spell on the fourth day as a turning point in the rain-marred second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In a post-match talk following a comprehensive innings win, Babar said the moment Sajid ran through Bangladesh top-order in the first innings, as a captain he felt Pakistan had a chance. “Sajid’s fourth day spell that saw Bangladesh stranded at 71 for 7 gave a ray of hope to us in a Test which was badly affected by rain. From there on we pressed further, knowing well that Pakistan could go on to win the Test. Here I would definitely praise Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali for proving us early breakthroughs in Bangladesh’s second innings. That has helped us a lot in breaking through the top-order. We know well it was just a matter of time before we would win.”

Babar praised his charges for showing exceptional teamwork. “Following exceptional performance in the World Cup T20, Pakistan team put up a decent show sweeping the Test as well as T20 series under tough conditions in Bangladesh. Such a performance would go a long way in strengthening the unit.”

He also picked Mehidy Hasan Miraz (14) wicket which was his first international scalp. “Usually, I only bowl in nets. Here I felt some support for the spinners and that was why I bowled and got my debut wicket.”

Sajid, who was declared Player of the Match for taking career best 12 wickets, was excited at his performance attributing it to the team work. “I am really excited that my performance has helped Pakistan win the Test. Indeed, winning the test within almost two days is a big achievement. The main excitement is winning the Test. Though I picked wickets, pressure was exerted from all directions which ultimately benefited me.”

He said there was a time in between when Bangladesh batsmen put up a decent stand. “Yet, everyone was encouraging each other in a hope to get more wickets. Ultimately we succeeded in that.”

Sajid praised the team management for fully backing team members. “Even during breaks the management boosted our morale, making us believe that we can win the Test.”

Player of the series Abid Ali praised his teammates for supporting each other in winning cause. “No one had any interest in personal performance. Rather we were interested in team work and in winning the Test match.”

Abid praised his partner Abdullah Shafiq for making the Test as worth remembering as openers. “I tried my best to take along the debutant and succeeded in doing that.”