Sindh govt providing financial assistance to 5,000 NGOs: Sajid Jokhio

The Sindh government has aimed to issue Azadi Cards to introduce a proper mechanism for the welfare of the senior citizens of the province.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio said Sindh had become the first province in the country which had started working to adopt a mechanism for the welfare of the senior citizens.

He said the elderly would get concessions at healthcare facilities, transport and markets, adding the provincial government would also help the elderly out with land transfer issues. The welfare minister said the government had been providing financial assistance to around 5,000 deserving non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the province, and it would now conduct audits of those NGOs after every three months to verify their performance.

The NGOs that received the government funding had been asked to use the government’s logo, Jokhio said, adding that the Sindh Social Welfare Department had established centres for rehabilitation and skill training for transgender persons to help them earn their livelihood in an honourable manner. He said the enrolled members of the transgender community were also given stipends during the training sessions.