Four women paper pickers tortured, stripped naked by shopkeepers

FAISALABAD: Four woman paper pickers were tortured and stripped naked by shopkeepers after accusing them of stealing valuables from their shop at the Bawa Chak on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the women went to the area for garbage picking. In the meantime, when they entered an electric store to drink water, accused Saddam, the owner of the electric store, and his three workers detained them on the charge of stealing valuables from their shop. Later, more people gathered there and they took out them to the bazaar and stripped them naked. The accused also made their video. According to Millat Town police, a case had also been registered against accused Saddam, Faisal, Zaheer Anwar and Faqir Hussain and eight unidentified persons. The police also arrested five accused