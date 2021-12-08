Four women paper pickers tortured, stripped naked by shopkeepers

FAISALABAD: Four woman paper pickers were tortured and stripped naked by shopkeepers after accusing them of stealing valuables from their shop at the Bawa Chak on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the women went to the area for garbage picking. In the meantime, when they entered an electric store to drink water, accused Saddam, the owner of the electric store, and his three workers detained them on the charge of stealing valuables from their shop. Later, more people gathered there and they took out them to the bazaar and stripped them naked. The accused also made their video. According to Millat Town police, a case had also been registered against accused Saddam, Faisal, Zaheer Anwar and Faqir Hussain and eight unidentified persons. The police also arrested five accused
LAHORE: Minister for Environmental Protection M Rizwan has said some elements are using smog as a cover to spread...
ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan is interested in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and benefit from the...
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday returned to the provincial legislature the newly-passed Sindh Local...
PARIS: French police Tuesday arrested at Paris’ main airport a suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi...
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal denied the selective accountability by the...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Tuesday decided that from January, a ration programme would be started, under which 30...