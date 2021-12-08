CA delegation arrives to assess security situation

KARACHI: A four-member delegation of Cricket Australia (CA) arrived here on Tuesday to assess the security situation and other matters relating to the Aussies tour to Pakistan next year in March and April.

The delegation, including famous security expert Rigg Dixon, will visit National Stadium Karachi, which will host the first Test of the series between Pakistan and Australia from March 3-7, 2022. On the tour, which will be the first by Australia in 24 years, both teams will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I. Besides security arrangements, logistics and covid matters will also be assessed by the delegation which will also visit Rawalpindi and Lahore, the other venues where matches of the scheduled tour will be held.

The PCB said that the delegation will also assess the initial two T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies scheduled to be held here on December 13 and 14. The PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan and Director Security Col Asif will also accompany the delegation. After the tour the delegation will submit a report with the Cricket Australia.

Schedule: 3-7 Mar – 1st Test, Karachi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Lahore

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Lahore

2 Apr – 3rd ODI, Lahore

5 Apr – only T20I, Lahore.