Japanese tycoon ‘excited’ ahead of trip to ISS

Baikonur, Kazakhstan: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Tuesday he was "excited" ahead of his mission to the International Space Station, which marks Russia’s return to space tourism.
Maezawa, a space enthusiast who made his wealth in online fashion, and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, will spend 12 days aboard the orbital station. Their Soyuz rocket operated by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency will blast off from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday at 0738 GMT.
"I feel excited. I’m like an elementary student waiting for a school trip," Maezawa, 46, said at a press conference on the eve of the launch. "I want to see the earth from space. I want to float in zero gravity... (I want to see) how I will change through this experience," he said.
BERLIN: Germany’s Social Democratic Party , the Greens and the Free Democratic Party signed the coalition agreement...
SANAA: The coalition launched on Tuesday multiple airstrikes on several military sites controlled by the Houthi...
TEHRAN: Representatives from Iran and other relevant parties will meet in Vienna on Thursday to continue their nuclear...
Madrid: Spain on Tuesday approved Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus...
NAIROBI: A Kenyan charity on Tuesday urged corporate organizations to embrace nature-based solutions to water stress...
Moscow: Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, the...