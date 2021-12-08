Japanese tycoon ‘excited’ ahead of trip to ISS

Baikonur, Kazakhstan: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Tuesday he was "excited" ahead of his mission to the International Space Station, which marks Russia’s return to space tourism.

Maezawa, a space enthusiast who made his wealth in online fashion, and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, will spend 12 days aboard the orbital station. Their Soyuz rocket operated by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency will blast off from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday at 0738 GMT.

"I feel excited. I’m like an elementary student waiting for a school trip," Maezawa, 46, said at a press conference on the eve of the launch. "I want to see the earth from space. I want to float in zero gravity... (I want to see) how I will change through this experience," he said.