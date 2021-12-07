Dr Zeelaf Munir elected as first woman chairperson of PAS

KARACHI: The 24th annual general meeting of the executive council of Pakistan Advertisers’ Society (PAS) elected a new 14-member council and its office-bearers.

The Chief Executive Officer of English Biscuit Manufacturers, Dr Zeelaf Munir, was elected as the new chairperson of the council. She has become the first woman to get elected to this coveted post.

Gillette’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Procter & Gamble, Khalid Fareed, was elected as vice-chairman while the Chief Executive Officer of the tea company of Unilever, Farheen Salman, was elected as the General-Secretary of the society.

Commenting on her election, Dr Zeelaf Munir said that it was an honour and matter of pride for her that that she had become the first woman chairperson of the society. “I express gratitude to all the members of the council that they have shown trust in my leadership abilities. I assure them that I would make best use of my abilities to come up to their expectations," she said. The PAS executive committee meeting was attended by all the noted advertisers of Pakistan.