Seven perish in road accidents

SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in three road accidents in Shikarpur, Kotri and Larkana on Monday. Four motorcyclists, identified as Ghulam Ali Channo, Muhammad Bux Channo, Moor Chachar and Karim Bux, were killed on the spot when their motorcycles collided on the Shikarpur Road. Similarly, two people including a policeman identified as Rafique Samejo and an unidentified person were killed following a collision between a truck and an auto rickshaw in Kotri. In yet another tragic life loss, a car ran over a boy Pyaro Brohi when he was crossing the Sukkur-Madaji Road in Larkana.