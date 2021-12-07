Seven perish in road accidents

SUKKUR: As many as seven people were killed in three road accidents in Shikarpur, Kotri and Larkana on Monday. Four motorcyclists, identified as Ghulam Ali Channo, Muhammad Bux Channo, Moor Chachar and Karim Bux, were killed on the spot when their motorcycles collided on the Shikarpur Road. Similarly, two people including a policeman identified as Rafique Samejo and an unidentified person were killed following a collision between a truck and an auto rickshaw in Kotri. In yet another tragic life loss, a car ran over a boy Pyaro Brohi when he was crossing the Sukkur-Madaji Road in Larkana.
NEW DELHI: A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency...
KARACHI: The 24th annual general meeting of the executive council of Pakistan Advertisers’ Society elected a new...
AMRITSAR: Nimbu Bai, a Pakistani currently stuck at the Attari border, gave birth to a baby boy. Stranded at the...
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has posted a video of noted religious scholar Javed Ahmad Ghamidi.In the video...
NEW DELHI: Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New...
SUKKUR: A policeman was killed in the firing of criminals in Ghotki on Monday. The policeman Sajjad Hussain Malik was ...