Fake admit cards: Eight employees of SALU suspended for embezzling Rs50m

SUKKUR: As many as eight employees, including a union leader of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, were suspended for embezzling around Rs50 million by issuing fake admit cards in 2020.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, had constituted a five.-member probe committee lead by convener Prof Dr Pir Bux Ghumro. It included Prof Dr Zulfiqar Shah, Prof Dr Masiullah Junejo, Prof Syed Saddar Shah and Muhammad Hassan Halepoto, Controller Examination its members.

The committee determined that 1,500 to 2,000 fake admit cards were issued incurring loss of Rs5 million to the university. The committee recorded the statements of the administration of the affiliated colleges of Badah and Pano Aqil as well as those of the suspected employees of the Shah Abdul Latif University. The committee determined eight varsity employees to be guilty of embezzlement, including, Qalandar Bux Bozdar, President, Employees Welfare Association, Tufail Muhammad Mangi, computer operator, finance wing; Zubair Junejo, store keeper, examination wing; Abdul Basit Khilji, clerk cum typist; Sardar Ali Rind, sub-engineer, engineering wing; Arab Ali Phulpoto, clerk cum typist, examination wing and Ali Raza Junejo, security guard, besides an official of the security department whose identity could not be determined. On the recommendations of the syndicate, registrar of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, issued suspension orders of the employees accused of embezzlement.