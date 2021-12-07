12 under-trial prisoners escape from Model Town courts

LAHORE: Some 12 under-trial prisoners managed to escape from the Model Town courts on Monday. The incident took place when 166 prisoners from the District and Camp Jails were brought to the courts for their case proceedings. More than a dozen prisoners fled after breaking the lock of the judicial lockup while police officials played the role of silent spectators. Though sources claim that 16 prisoners managed to escape, the police have officially admitted the escape of 12 prisoners and claimed re-arrest of two of the prisoners while they were on the run.

It has been learnt that the escape episode started when two groups of prisoners started fighting at Bakhshi Khana (judicial lockup). The sources informed this scribe that the police officials deputed at the judicial lockup didn’t pacify the fight of prisoner groups. The security officials remained unbothered even after litigants and lawyers informed them of the fight. The scuffle between the inmates went out of control after half an hour as they demolished the bathroom of the judicial lockup and armed themselves with bricks and iron roads obtained from debris of the demolished lavatory. When the prisoners noticed that no law-enforcement official is coming to control the situation despite noise and demolishing of the lavatory, they started breaking the lock of Bakhshi Khana and eventually got successful and fled.

When the police officials saw that they had no choice, they tried to intercept the prisoners but faced a severe retaliation from them. The escapers gave a good thrashing to police officials with iron roads, batons and bricks. In a video footage available with The News, a police official can be seen being hit by a brick on his head. Some police officials seem watching the scuffle and did not bother to come forward to help their colleagues and even to hold the prisoners who were escaping from the scene. In the video footage of the incident, it can be seen that police officials were silent spectators while holding guns in their hands.

The lawyers evident of the incident said on condition of anonymity that 16 prisoners fled the lockup but later two of them were caught after the main gates of the Model Town courts were closed.

Later, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroz while talking to media officials admitted the failure of the police officials deployed at the judicial lockup. He informed that 166 prisoners from the District and Camp Jails were brought to the courts for their case proceedings. The prisoners were facing cases of petty nature, the SSP claimed.

He said the scuffle erupted between two groups of prisoners and when police officials tried to pacify the mater, they pelted stones at them, attacked police officials with chairs, tables and other infrastructure. He said 12 prisoners fled and two of them have been caught. He vowed to arrest the rest overnight and register FIRs against them. He said an internal inquiry is also under way so that disciplinary action could be taken against the police officials who showed negligence.