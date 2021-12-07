2,800kg fake desi ghee destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a crackdown on Desi Ghee manufacturers and destroyed 2,800kg fake ghee here Monday. The PFA team inspected various Desi Ghee manufacturing units and sale points and destroyed 2,800kg.
Officials said Desi Ghee was being prepared by mixing bright colours and chemicals in Vanaspati ghee. They said fake Desi Ghee was also kept for sale in prohibited plastic packing. Many Desi Ghee manufacturing units were found to have substandard storage, presence of insects, dirty and smelly environment.
