Afghan delegation visits HEC

Islamabad: A delegation of the Afghan Higher Education Ministry led by acting minister Alhaj Molvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani along with Dr. Lotfullah Khairkhaw, deputy minister of Academic Affairs, Dr Osama Azizi Chancellor of Kabul University visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) headquarters here on Monday.

HEC executive director Shaista Sohail welcomed the delegation and briefed it on key initiatives and different programs of HEC. The delegation also visited NAVTTC where the chairman Syed Javed Hassan received them and gave the delegation a detailed briefing about initiatives of the commission.

The delegation also visited the National curriculum council Pakistan where they were given a briefing on Single National Curriculum and its objectives. Later, the delegation visited the Directorate General of Religious Education and National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority and they were briefed about the objectives of these institutions.